Red Wings at Rangers: Updates, Lines

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
New York Rangers v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Updates

The thing we knew yesterday is official today. Huzzah!

He’s either going to score or get his ankles broken.

Forgot about him.

Red Wings Lines

Filip Zadina - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Gemel Smith - Michael Rasmussen - Givani Smith

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Troy Stecher
Filip Hronek - Nick Leddy

Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss

Rangers Lines

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafreniere
Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Barclay Goodrow
Dryden Hunt - Filip Chytil - Julien Gauthier
Greg McKegg - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones - Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin
Alexandar Georgiev

