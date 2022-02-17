Red Wings at Rangers: Updates, Lines

Updates
UPDATE: The #RedWings have removed defenseman Filip Hronek from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 17, 2022
The thing we knew yesterday is official today. Huzzah!
Jeff Blashill says Red Wings F Jakub Vrana will start “controlled contact” practices, didn’t want to put timeline on availability to play.— Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) February 17, 2022
Red Wings Lines
Filip Zadina - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Gemel Smith - Michael Rasmussen - Givani Smith
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Troy Stecher
Filip Hronek - Nick Leddy
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Rangers Lines
Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafreniere
Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Barclay Goodrow
Dryden Hunt - Filip Chytil - Julien Gauthier
Greg McKegg - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves
Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones - Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Alexandar Georgiev
