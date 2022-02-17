2022 Beijing Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey semifinals: Where to watch & who to watch

[Editor’s note: this post contains a sponsored link]

The 2022 Beijing Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey tournament has had its fair share of upstarts.

Slovakia upset Team USA with a 3-2 shootout win. Sweden knocked Team Canada out of contention. Now, with just four teams left (and women’s hockey ending with a Canadian win), Olympic hockey is nearing its end — at least, for now.

This has been an unusual season for the Olympics. Owen Power, who played over 90 minutes of hockey for Team Canada, managed just as many points as Team USA’s Jake Sanderson, who played just 17 minutes. Slovakian goaltender Patrik Rybar (remember him?) has led goaltenders in just about every statistical category. With just four teams left, we’ve got some exciting hockey ahead of us.

Where to watch 2022 Olympic men’s hockey semifinals

Two games will take place tonight and tomorrow. Finland will face off against Slovakia tonight, and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will take on Sweden tomorrow morning. Here’s where, when, and how to watch each game:

Finland vs. Slovakia

When: Thursday, February 17th, 11:10 PM EST

Where: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV

Who to watch: 2022 draft-eligible prospect Juraj Slafkovsky (FIN) has been out of this world. The 17-year-old towers above his competition at 6-foot-4 and over 220 lbs. He’s been a goal-scoring force for Finland with five goals in five games. Oh, and he’s the youngest player competing in the Olympics right now.

ROC vs. Sweden

When: Friday, February 18th, 8:10 AM EST

Where: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV

Who to watch: Lars Johansson, at 34 years of age, shut out the Canadians in a 2-0 victory yesterday morning. He’ll look to keep up the pace against a stacked ROC roster loaded with KHL talent. If he can put a stop to big names like Owen Power, Eric Staal and Mason MacTavish, the netminder may find himself in good company against the Team ROC.