Quick Hits: The Memories Edition

In Red Wings Land
Moritz Seider drops Chris Kreider with one of his patented reverse hits. Beautiful. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/S3YmP5wmAk— Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) February 18, 2022
Just wanted to remind people this happened and it was fun.
For Red Wings’ Marc Staal, return to New York brings back flood of ‘great’ memories - Detroit News
“We had a lot of playoff wins in this building, a lot of big games, great memories that way,” Staal said. “I played for a lot of good teams here and the energy in this city around this place, around that time of year, is pretty awesome. I was lucky enough to be part of really great hockey teams playing here.
I appreciated them giving him the tribute video. I know it seems matter-of-course but I like it.
Around the League
First Jersey had the Jersey Jersey and now the Leafs have a T Shirt https://t.co/qBO1cj8azC— Winging It In Motown (@wingingitmotown) February 18, 2022
Yeah blah blah heritage blah blah history. This is boring.
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus reasons for optimism for every team - ESPN
RFO: The future is (finally) here. Years of rebuilding in Detroit have laid a strong foundation. The Red Wings are competitive already with a rookie-stacked roster, giving them key pieces up front (Lucas Raymond), on the blue line (Moritz Seider) and in net (Alex Nedeljkovic). Dylan Larkin appears more energized than ever. Tyler Bertuzzi is making his mark. Wheels are turning again in Motown, and will take this team far.
