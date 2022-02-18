Quick Hits: The Memories Edition

In Red Wings Land

Moritz Seider drops Chris Kreider with one of his patented reverse hits. Beautiful. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/S3YmP5wmAk — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) February 18, 2022

Just wanted to remind people this happened and it was fun.

“We had a lot of playoff wins in this building, a lot of big games, great memories that way,” Staal said. “I played for a lot of good teams here and the energy in this city around this place, around that time of year, is pretty awesome. I was lucky enough to be part of really great hockey teams playing here.

I appreciated them giving him the tribute video. I know it seems matter-of-course but I like it.

Around the League

First Jersey had the Jersey Jersey and now the Leafs have a T Shirt https://t.co/qBO1cj8azC — Winging It In Motown (@wingingitmotown) February 18, 2022

Yeah blah blah heritage blah blah history. This is boring.