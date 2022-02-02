Quick Hits: The Pinching Edition

In Red Wings Land
‘I’m pretty lucky’: Jordan Oesterle nets game-winner in Wings’ 2-1 OT win over Ducks
Oesterle’s parents, wife and two cousins were at the game Monday, and he estimates there’s usually at least five family members at each game. Signed as an unrestricted free agent last summer, Oesterle has been in and out of the lineup.
But he’s enjoying being back home and playing for his hometown team.
“It’s been awesome, surreal, I have to pinch myself every day that I’m still in Michigan and playing for the team that I grew up watching,” Oesterle said. “I’m pretty lucky.”
The paywalled Freep version of this article called him an “ideal defenseman” so I like this version more. I’m real happy for Oesterle.
Around the League
NHL Rumour Roundup: Three interesting Canucks names to watch - Sportsnet
Petry is signed for another three years beyond this one, through the 2024-25 season, at a $6.25 million AAV. There’s no doubt Petry is struggling this season — as most Habs are — with just six points in 37 games, and he took some heat recently over a lack of pushback when goalie Sam Montembault was knocked over by Zack Kassian.
Petry having Michigan ties scares me because I don’t think he’s in a position in his career where getting him makes sense.
NHL announces full entertainment lineup for 2022 All-Star Game - NHL
The anthem ceremony before the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5 will feature a performance of “O Canada” by singer-songwriter Faouzia followed by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Blanco Brown’s rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.”
I’m old.
