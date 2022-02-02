Quick Hits: The Pinching Edition

Oesterle’s parents, wife and two cousins were at the game Monday, and he estimates there’s usually at least five family members at each game. Signed as an unrestricted free agent last summer, Oesterle has been in and out of the lineup.

But he’s enjoying being back home and playing for his hometown team.

“It’s been awesome, surreal, I have to pinch myself every day that I’m still in Michigan and playing for the team that I grew up watching,” Oesterle said. “I’m pretty lucky.”