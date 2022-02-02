Kings at Red Wings Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

Updates

Stupid Stat of the Day: Groundhog Day repetition? The Red Wings haven't lost at home on February 2nd since 1983. pic.twitter.com/WkxZK2oGSu — DetroitHockey.Net (@detroithockey96) February 2, 2022

Per Blashill, Nick Leddy did not practice today and he does not anticipate him playing tomorrow vs. LAK. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 1, 2022

The fact of the maatta is that Olli Maatta is playing in his 500th NHL game tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/E926YCYT71 — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 2, 2022

Not gameday here, but you can direct all complaints about this content to my butt

11 years ago today, Johan Franzen scored FIVE goals against the Ottawa Senators. #OTD x @CocaCola pic.twitter.com/2t3iiry5Hi — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 2, 2022

Red Wings Lines

Vladislav Namestnikov - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Robby Fabbri

Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina

Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Filip Hronek

Danny DeKeyser - Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Kings Lines

Alex Iafallo - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Phillip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson

Andreas Athanasiou - Quinton Byfield - Dustin Brown

Brendan Lemieux - Blake Lizotte - Arthur Kaliyev

Jacob Moverare - Drew Doughty

Tobias Bjornfot - Sean Durzi

Olli Maatta - Austin Strand

Jonathan Quick

Cal Petersen

Three Keys to the Game

You get a week after this:

No reason to hold back with the break coming up. Push the pace and keep it high tempo and other things that mean make the game fun to watch.

Don’t overpass:

I mean definitely pass enough, but at some point you’ve got to make the goalie make the saves.

Please don’t let Athanasiou score:

That’s just for me.