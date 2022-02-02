Kings at Red Wings Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

Updates
Stupid Stat of the Day: Groundhog Day repetition? The Red Wings haven't lost at home on February 2nd since 1983. pic.twitter.com/WkxZK2oGSu— DetroitHockey.Net (@detroithockey96) February 2, 2022
Per Blashill, Nick Leddy did not practice today and he does not anticipate him playing tomorrow vs. LAK.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 1, 2022
The fact of the maatta is that Olli Maatta is playing in his 500th NHL game tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/E926YCYT71— LA Kings (@LAKings) February 2, 2022
Not gameday here, but you can direct all complaints about this content to my butt
11 years ago today, Johan Franzen scored FIVE goals against the Ottawa Senators. #OTD x @CocaCola pic.twitter.com/2t3iiry5Hi— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 2, 2022
Red Wings Lines
Vladislav Namestnikov - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Danny DeKeyser - Gustav Lindstrom
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Kings Lines
Alex Iafallo - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Phillip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson
Andreas Athanasiou - Quinton Byfield - Dustin Brown
Brendan Lemieux - Blake Lizotte - Arthur Kaliyev
Jacob Moverare - Drew Doughty
Tobias Bjornfot - Sean Durzi
Olli Maatta - Austin Strand
Jonathan Quick
Cal Petersen
Three Keys to the Game
You get a week after this:
No reason to hold back with the break coming up. Push the pace and keep it high tempo and other things that mean make the game fun to watch.
Don’t overpass:
I mean definitely pass enough, but at some point you’ve got to make the goalie make the saves.
Please don’t let Athanasiou score:
That’s just for me.
Loading comments...