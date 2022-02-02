 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kings at Red Wings Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
Los Angeles Kings v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Updates

Not gameday here, but you can direct all complaints about this content to my butt

Red Wings Lines

Vladislav Namestnikov - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Danny DeKeyser - Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss

Kings Lines

Alex Iafallo - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Phillip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson
Andreas Athanasiou - Quinton Byfield - Dustin Brown
Brendan Lemieux - Blake Lizotte - Arthur Kaliyev

Jacob Moverare - Drew Doughty
Tobias Bjornfot - Sean Durzi
Olli Maatta - Austin Strand

Jonathan Quick
Cal Petersen

Three Keys to the Game

You get a week after this:

No reason to hold back with the break coming up. Push the pace and keep it high tempo and other things that mean make the game fun to watch.

Don’t overpass:

I mean definitely pass enough, but at some point you’ve got to make the goalie make the saves.

Please don’t let Athanasiou score:

That’s just for me.

