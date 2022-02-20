 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Happy for Val Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Ice Hockey - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 16 Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Thomas Greiss giving Jeff Blashill, Red Wings options at goaltender - Detroit News

“I’d like to have them both going at a high level. That gives us our best chance to be a real good team down the stretch, to get both guys going,” Blashill said.

I’d still trade him in a heartbeat.

Boo

Around the League

Finland beats ROC to win nation’s first Olympic men’s ice hockey gold medal - ESPN

“It is hard to put in words what it means. What a tough tournament. I felt like we played well the whole time, and this is the reward,” said Finland forward Valtteri Filppula, who won a Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008. “Hockey’s a big thing in Finland. This is for all of us, for sure.”

The two big important takeaways here:

  1. Valtteri Filppula won a gold medal.
  2. Russia didn’t.

