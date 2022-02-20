Quick Hits: The Happy for Val Edition

In Red Wings Land
Thomas Greiss giving Jeff Blashill, Red Wings options at goaltender - Detroit News
“I’d like to have them both going at a high level. That gives us our best chance to be a real good team down the stretch, to get both guys going,” Blashill said.
I’d still trade him in a heartbeat.
TB claims Gemel Smith.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 19, 2022
Boo
Around the League
Finland beats ROC to win nation’s first Olympic men’s ice hockey gold medal - ESPN
“It is hard to put in words what it means. What a tough tournament. I felt like we played well the whole time, and this is the reward,” said Finland forward Valtteri Filppula, who won a Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008. “Hockey’s a big thing in Finland. This is for all of us, for sure.”
The two big important takeaways here:
- Valtteri Filppula won a gold medal.
- Russia didn’t.
