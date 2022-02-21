Quick Hits: The Growth Edition

In Red Wings Land

“Right now, you start with him after practice being in situations where he’s initiating the contact,” Blashill said. “We’ll do that for a number of days and then we’ll get into where someone’s initiating physical contact on him. He’s in a regular jersey, but our guys know not to hit him right now. So, he’s not facing any of those unknown shots that kind of come out of nowhere and getting into those unknown battles.” Blashill said there is no specific timeframe for Vrana’s return but indicated it could be another two weeks.

The first half of the article has interesting stuff including quotes about the Wings playing better in tight games than previous years, but the Vrana stuff is more interesting to me.

Around the League

Slafkovsky (6-3, 218), No. 2 in NHL Central Scouting’s midterm ranking of International skaters eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft, was voted the tournament’s most valuable player award after he led all players with seven goals in seven games for Slovakia while being the event’s youngest player at 17 years old. He scored two goals in a 4-0 win against Sweden in the bronze-medal game Saturday, helping Slovakia win its first Olympic ice hockey medal. Slafkovsky has scored four points (one goal, three assists) in 21 games with TPS in Liiga, the top professional men’s league in Finland. “It’s just an amazing feeling,” Slafkovsky said. “After all we went through, bouncing back from the first two losses and a tough [4-1] loss to Sweden in the group stage. This has been an amazing few weeks since the start of camp and I’m so happy to be part of this.”

Curious to see where he goes.