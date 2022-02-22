Quick Hits: The Slashing Linesmen Edition

In Red Wings Land

The Wings assigned Veleno, 22, to the minors at the start of their weeklong break. He had a goal and two assists in two games for the Grand Rapids Griffins over the weekend. When he spent a pair of games in the minors during the Wings’ All-Star break, Veleno had four points in two games. He’s a go-to guy with the Griffins, and if there isn’t a spot for him with the Wings, he’s better off playing big minutes in GR over practicing in Detroit. He’s waiver exempt, so he can easily be recalled — or kept in the minors. “We haven’t totally decided,” Blashill said. “We’ll evaluate where our forward group is at and evaluate if we foresee him in or not in, and make the decision what’s best for Joe Veleno at that point.” Veleno (6 feet 1, 206 pounds) has four goals, three assists and a minus-7 rating in 35 games with the Wings. He has 10 points and a minus-2 rating in 11 games with the Griffins.

What’s best for Joe Veleno is an interesting question because I don’t think he’s played well enough to grab a 3C spot on a playoff contending team and if he’s not ready for that then it’s a judgment call as to whether bouncing around on the 4th line with occasional stints up to the third in the NHL is better than top minutes in the AHL. If Namestnikov is healthy then Veleno is a 4th liner. Go ahead and send him down with the list of things to impose on AHL defenses and get ready for him to fight with Jonatan Berggren for a spot next year.

Around the League

Lots of talk this afternoon regarding this stick incident involving @Avalanche MacKinnon and @NHL official. #NHL hockey operations have investigated it with officials and all concluded zero intent. No further review I’m told will be necessary. #RealKyperandBourne @FAN590 https://t.co/WG00WvBAbR — Nick Kypreos (@RealKyper) February 22, 2022

Sure because reasons.

Glad to see he’ll still be in the lineup on Wednesday and super-pissy about his team getting their pillow-fort knocked over by the Bruins.

Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen responds to former @IIHFHockey president Rene Fasel, who was critical of the Finns’ style of play en route to the Olympic gold medal. Fasel is not exactly an objective observer, he has a lucrative consulting contract with the Russian Federation. https://t.co/q3HeLhe8pH — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) February 21, 2022

Folks I’m starting to think that maybe the IIHF and IOC might be a little corrupt.