Morning Skate: Wings vs Avs - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:30 Eastern

Place: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit MI

TV: BSDET, ALT

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket // 1270 AM

Avs Blog: Mile High Hockey

Welcome back to the Detroit Red Wings season. When last we saw this plucky team play a hockey game, it was a shootout victory in New York over a competitive Rangers team.

This opponent is way better than the Rangers.

The good news is that this game is at home for the Wings where they still have a winning record. The bad news is that the Avalanche come into town after being embarrassed in a matinee game in Boston on Monday and they’re looking to take it out on somebody (other than the linesmen).

The Wings got lit up 7-3 in Denver on December 10th. Magically Darren Helm’s breakaway goal in that one wasn’t the game winner.

Vlad Namestnikov looks ready to come back, but Dylan Larkin left practice early yesterday. Stay tuned for midday updates and LGRW.