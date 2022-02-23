Red Wings vs Avalanche: Updates, Lines

Updates

Thomas Greiss is first off the ice for Detroit this morning. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) February 23, 2022

#RedWings Blashill said Larkin, who skated this morning, will be a game-time decision. Veleno called up just in case. Namestnikov cleared to play. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 23, 2022

Namestnikov didn’t skate this morning but he’s cleared to play and according to Max Bultman is expected to play. Veleno’s call-up solves the issue of the Wings being forced to skate 11/7 if one of Larkin or Namestnikov can’t go.

Nathan MacKinnon is dealing with a lower-body issue that's not getting better. He's out tonight. They figure now is a good time with not many off days coming up. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) February 23, 2022

Linesemen tonight breathe a sigh of relief.

The Avs have their division basically wrapped up and they’re likely pulling the chut a little bit. No need to risk MacKinnon against Detroit.

Red Wings Lines

Filip Zadina - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Robby Fabbri

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Givani Smith - - Carter Rowney - Sam Gagner

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Filip Hronek

Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom

Thomas Greiss

Alex Nedeljkovic

Avs Lines

Gabriel Landeskog - Mikko Rantanen - Valeri Nichushkin

Alex Newhook - Nazem Kadri - Andre Burakovsky

Tyson Jost - JT Compher - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Kurtis MacDermid - Darren Helm - - Logan O’Connoer

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Jack Johnson - Samuel Girard

Ryan Murray - Erik Johnson

Darcy Kuemper

Pavel Francouz