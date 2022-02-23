 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Wings vs Avalanche: Updates, Lines

By J.J. from Kansas
Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Updates

Namestnikov didn’t skate this morning but he’s cleared to play and according to Max Bultman is expected to play. Veleno’s call-up solves the issue of the Wings being forced to skate 11/7 if one of Larkin or Namestnikov can’t go.

Linesemen tonight breathe a sigh of relief.

The Avs have their division basically wrapped up and they’re likely pulling the chut a little bit. No need to risk MacKinnon against Detroit.

Red Wings Lines

Filip Zadina - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Robby Fabbri
Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Givani Smith - - Carter Rowney - Sam Gagner

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom

Thomas Greiss
Alex Nedeljkovic

Avs Lines

Gabriel Landeskog - Mikko Rantanen - Valeri Nichushkin
Alex Newhook - Nazem Kadri - Andre Burakovsky
Tyson Jost - JT Compher - Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Kurtis MacDermid - Darren Helm - - Logan O’Connoer

Devon Toews - Cale Makar
Jack Johnson - Samuel Girard
Ryan Murray - Erik Johnson

Darcy Kuemper
Pavel Francouz

