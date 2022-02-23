Red Wings vs Avalanche: Updates, Lines

Updates
Thomas Greiss is first off the ice for Detroit this morning. #LGRW— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) February 23, 2022
#RedWings Blashill said Larkin, who skated this morning, will be a game-time decision. Veleno called up just in case. Namestnikov cleared to play.— Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 23, 2022
Namestnikov didn’t skate this morning but he’s cleared to play and according to Max Bultman is expected to play. Veleno’s call-up solves the issue of the Wings being forced to skate 11/7 if one of Larkin or Namestnikov can’t go.
Nathan MacKinnon is dealing with a lower-body issue that's not getting better. He's out tonight. They figure now is a good time with not many off days coming up.— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) February 23, 2022
Linesemen tonight breathe a sigh of relief.
The Avs have their division basically wrapped up and they’re likely pulling the chut a little bit. No need to risk MacKinnon against Detroit.
Red Wings Lines
Filip Zadina - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Robby Fabbri
Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Givani Smith - - Carter Rowney - Sam Gagner
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom
Thomas Greiss
Alex Nedeljkovic
Avs Lines
Gabriel Landeskog - Mikko Rantanen - Valeri Nichushkin
Alex Newhook - Nazem Kadri - Andre Burakovsky
Tyson Jost - JT Compher - Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Kurtis MacDermid - Darren Helm - - Logan O’Connoer
Devon Toews - Cale Makar
Jack Johnson - Samuel Girard
Ryan Murray - Erik Johnson
Darcy Kuemper
Pavel Francouz
