Quick Hits: The Thrive Edition

In Red Wings Land

In 35 games with the Wings this season, Veleno has four goals and three assists (seven points) with a minus-seven rating. Veleno has six goals and four assists (10 points) in 11 games in Grand Rapids, with a minus-2. ... “Joe is in a spot in his maturity where he can handle going up and down a little bit,” Blashill said. “When a player comes over (to the AHL) he is learning his footing and it’s hard to call him up. Joe has been around enough, this is his third year of pro hockey, he can probably handle it a little bit, the up and down, and we don’t want it to be a rollercoaster, but it’s part of the mental toughness to be successful in this league.”

Blashill also talks about the balance of what he should be doing regardless of NHL/AHL assignment and the added expectations to be more of a scorer in the lower league.

We’ve been talking this topic for days since Rowney returned and it’s definitely true that Joe Veleno has more of a future than Carter Rowney (though Rowney played well against the Avs), but the spin in this article is exactly as-expected. They want Veleno to be better than he is now and are looking to balance how best to make that happen. Obviously your mileage may vary on what that strategy is.

Around the League

22. Detroit Red Wings (23-23-6) Nick Leddy could be moved to help another team’s defence corps. Either way, expect some blue line turnover in the Motor City because vets Marc Staal and Danny DeKeyser are also UFAs.

Thank goodness, right?

“There are many other people that have their own sicknesses or illnesses,” Amirov told Sportsnet in remarks translated by his agent, Dan Milstein. “I want to show by example that I can give people hope. I want to stay positive, and I want people to think positively about me. They can see what I am doing, they hopefully take some positives. I am positive. I want to feel that I can play in the best hockey league in the world.”

Love this kid’s attitude and am pulling very hard for him to recover.