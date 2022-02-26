Gamethread: Red Wings vs Maple Leafs

MOTB!
After last year's rousing success, I've partnered with @WingedWheelPod to form a new campaign in benefit of the @JDanielsFund for the new season pic.twitter.com/djFW4osrbg— Prashanth Iyer (@iyer_prashanth) October 14, 2021
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Team
|Detroit Red Wings
|33-14-4 70 Points
|Record
|23-23-6 52 Points
|Jack Campbell
|Starting Goaltender
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Pension Plan Puppets
|SB Nation Blog/Head-to-Head
|0-2-0
|7:00 PM EST
|Time - Television
|BSDET, CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP
Loading comments...