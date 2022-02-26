 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread: Red Wings vs Maple Leafs

By J.J. from Kansas
Toronto Maple Leafs v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

MOTB!

Toronto Maple Leafs Team Detroit Red Wings
33-14-4 70 Points Record 23-23-6 52 Points
Jack Campbell Starting Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic
Pension Plan Puppets SB Nation Blog/Head-to-Head 0-2-0
7:00 PM EST Time - Television BSDET, CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP

