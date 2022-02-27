Quick Hits: The More Things Change Edition

In Red Wings Land

DeKeyser, 31, is in the last season of a six-year, $30-million contract. It’s difficult to envision a scenario in which the Wings offer him a new pact. At the same time, he’s unlikely to be a sought-after commodity at the NHL trade deadline. DeKeyser does have a limited no-movement clause in his deal. The fact of the matter is that DeKeyser is certainly winding down his final days as a Red Wing and perhaps as an NHLer. There’s an old saying about when a veteran player loses their game. They’re usually the last one to know.

Like other Red Wings defensemen before Danny who were good enough to be NHLers at the point they got their last deal with the team but left that deal after the last of the happy memories of their play had faded, I’m going to feel bittersweetly about the end of DK’s tenure. I hope he’s able to be happy wherever he goes from here but I definitely don’t want another season of him on any pairing.

Around the League

“Obviously, I think what I’m taking away from this is my threshold is very low right now,” Marchand said Thursday. “So I really just have to stay away from anything at all, which I can do. I’ve been able to do it for a number of years now. And again, it’s just wrapping my mind around that and accepting it, whether you agree with it or not, and move forward within the rules that I now understand are set for me.”

He’s going to play nice for as long as he possibly can. Whether that’s one day or two days, nobody knows!

Let's correct the narrative about Black people in Hockey. @PlayersTribune https://t.co/N9wGGD1gXr — Madison Bowey (@m_bows4) February 25, 2022

I couldn’t come up with a succinct quote to share from this one. I liked the whole thing.