Quick Hits: The All-Star Break Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
2016 Honda NHL All-Star Game - Final Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Around the League

Capitals scrapper Tom Wilson replaces Alex Ovechkin at NHL All-Star Game - Sportsnet

A replacement for Ovechkin was necessitated by his being placed into COVID-19 protocol after testing positive on Wednesday. Ovechkin is expected to miss the entire weekend.

As a result of the test and being placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, Ovechkin will also miss Wednesday night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers. The team did not immediately provide further details on his condition.

Anybody ever been suspended for a hit laid in the All-Star Game?

That’s just incredibly bad to host a town hall and then tell people it’s none of their business when they ask how you’re staying accountable to promises to improve your culture.

