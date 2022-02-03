Quick Hits: The All-Star Break Edition

In Red Wings Land

INTERVIEW: Dylan Larkin went through a difficult injury recovery, and was off the ice most of the offseason. He has bounced back in style.



The @DetroitRedWings captain is headed to the NHL All-Star Game. Our conversation, complete with a @DylanLarkin39 jab at me. pic.twitter.com/EnlH5NGuFm — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 2, 2022

John Keating met some fans who definitely win the award for longest distance traveled, Josh Giddings and Jaqui Isaacs, who came all the way from England to see their favorite team, the #RedWings. #LGRW@JohnKeatingBSD pic.twitter.com/I56MzPKOoV — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) February 3, 2022

All signs point to Pat Verbeek being named the next GM of the Anaheim Ducks, sources say. Announcement possibly as early as Thursday. The former NHLer has worked alongside Steve Yzerman in Tampa and Detroit. Seems primed and ready for this opportunity. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 3, 2022

A replacement for Ovechkin was necessitated by his being placed into COVID-19 protocol after testing positive on Wednesday. Ovechkin is expected to miss the entire weekend. As a result of the test and being placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, Ovechkin will also miss Wednesday night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers. The team did not immediately provide further details on his condition.

Friedman on TJMS says there's an issue with the new arena Coyotes are trying to build and one of the airports in Tempe, apparently it could affect the flight path. They're meeting today to see if they can address the issue, city vote for the new arena is Feb. 10. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 2, 2022

Wow. Russia's women's hockey team is having some serious Covid issues.



Sounds like the full team spent three days in isolation. Players who tested negative got permission to resume training on Wednesday.



Current roster is only 18 players (out of possible 23). — Alex Azzi (@AlexAzziNBC) February 2, 2022

Here’s the full segment/video. Just ridiculous from Rocky Wirtz. pic.twitter.com/9k9QxKW0gI — Wally Maz (@WallMaz35) February 3, 2022

That’s just incredibly bad to host a town hall and then tell people it’s none of their business when they ask how you’re staying accountable to promises to improve your culture.