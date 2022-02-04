The 2022 NHL All-Star Game: What, where, and how to watch

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game is nigh. Representatives from every team in the NHL have traveled to Las Vegas to compete in a skills competition, 3-on-3 tournament, and more. Detroit’s very own Dylan Larkin, with 44 points in 42 games, will represent the Red Wings this season in his second appearance of his career.

Friday’s event — the Skills Competition — is set to be one of the most exciting yet. The NHL has decided to lean into the Vegas theme, adding a few never-before-seen games and events for both viewers and participants to enjoy. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski shared a few early pictures of what fans can expect, including competitions like Fountain Faceoff and Blackjack Hockey.

Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22: It's blackjack meets hockey.

Full deck of oversized playing cards on a rack. 5 players shoot pucks at them to make “21” in the least number of shots, without going bust. The player who wins two rounds is crowned Puck Shark. pic.twitter.com/0da4jLQhl4 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 31, 2022

Big names like Larkin, Cale Makar, and Kirill Kaprizov are sure to bring their fair share of scoring. but where can fans watch the game? And how can fans up the ante on the excitement?

2022 NHL All-Star Weekend: Where to watch

NHL All-Star Skills Competition

What: A high-flying skills competition jam-packed with excitement. Experience the Fountain Faceoff, Hardest Shot, Fastest Skater, and more this Friday.

When: Friday, February 4th, 7:30 PM EST

Where: ABC, SN, SN Now, TVAS

NHL All-Star Game

What: The NHL’s annual 3-on-3 tournament featuring some of the best players in the league. Catch Dylan Larkin alongside other big Atlantic Division names like Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Huberdeau, and more!

When: Saturday, February 5th, 3:00 PM EST

Where: ABC, ESPN+, SN, SN Now, TVAS

How to up the ante on the fun

Want to add even more fun to the NHL All-Star Game? Head on over to DraftKings and place your bets on everything from the score to the skills. The power’s in your hands to take the game to the next level. Who knows? You might just walk away the biggest winner of the weekend.

[Editor’s note: This is a paid sponsorship]