In Red Wings Land

“Pat Verbeek is one of the brightest minds and hardest workers in the game, and he has been a trusted and valued resource for me throughout my management career,” Yzerman said in a statement. “I will miss working alongside him but will continue to value the close friendship we have developed over the years. He is very deserving of his new role as general manager of the Ducks and I wish Pat and Dianne all the best in Anaheim.”

Not a bad list overall, but to be honest I don’t like Pat Verbeek enough to make me want to wish Anaheim any success.

Around the League

Herman, in a piece for the Times a few weeks later, recalled how she’d hoped her “mini sports history” moment would go quietly unnoticed. Instead, the locker room quickly devolved into a “circus scene” as “players scrambled for towels and photographers scrambled for cameras” and the two female reporters suddenly were “the news of the hour,” she wrote. “It was an important moment, for it loudly heralded the fact that female sportswriters are a reality and that they must be dealt with,” Herman wrote.

John Doe 3 said Aldrich confided in him that he was gay and told him the Blackhawks had helped Aldrich secure a job at the Ohio school after he left the NHL team. “Brad told me that he was tired of the travel of the NHL and that after winning the Stanley Cup, he had achieved his goals in that league,” John Doe 3 said. “He said that the Blackhawks recommended he work with Miami of Ohio because the school had really supported the You Can Play program it had established because of Brendan Burke.”

Well now Wirtz has a legal reason not to talk about it again.

The beginning of this matchup started off relatively quiet, as no score happened until after the halfway point of the first period. Brianna Decker was taken out of the game due to a collision with Ronja Savolainen. Her leg and ankle bent very awkwardly. She was later seen rink-side in a boot, and it has been announced she will not return for the remainder of the tournament. While that is a devastating blow that certainly halted momentum in the game, Amanda Kessel was able to pick up the scoring. Assisted by Savannah Harmon, the USA took massive pressure off here.

Good win against Finland but it really sucks for Decker getting hurt.