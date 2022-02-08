 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Many Questions Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
The Question Mark sculpture by Ben Langlands and Nikki Bell, 2011, University of Suffolk, Ipswich, England, UK Photo by: Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

5 questions Red Wings face after All-Star break - MLive

Will they make a playoff push?

No.

There’s more to that answer but I don’t feel it’s really needed.

Around the League

One big question facing each NHL team in the second half - Sportsnet

Detroit Red Wings: Can Lucas Raymond or Moritz Seider win the Calder Trophy?

Who thought the Red Wings would be the ninth seed in the East at the break? Lots of positives developing this season and, though a real playoff race is probably a long shot, having two candidates for the Calder is one reason why the Wings are worth watching. Raymond is the rookie scoring leader at the half and Seider, the defenceman, sits fifth. Both will have stuff competition as Trevor Zegras puts up numbers and highlights and Anton Lundell heats up on the league’s top offence in Florida.

At least there’s reason for people to pay attention to the Wings outside of Detroit.

Russians favoured, but in absence of NHL players, men’s hockey a toss-up - CBC

“It is a level playing field,” says Valtteri Filppula, who carried the flag for Finland in the opening ceremony. “If a team gets hot, a goalie gets hot, any team has a chance.”

Russia shouldn’t even be competing, but whatever.

Now they just have to figure out how to fit him under the cap.

