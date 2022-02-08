Quick Hits: The Many Questions Edition

In Red Wings Land

Will they make a playoff push? No.

There’s more to that answer but I don’t feel it’s really needed.

Around the League

Detroit Red Wings: Can Lucas Raymond or Moritz Seider win the Calder Trophy? Who thought the Red Wings would be the ninth seed in the East at the break? Lots of positives developing this season and, though a real playoff race is probably a long shot, having two candidates for the Calder is one reason why the Wings are worth watching. Raymond is the rookie scoring leader at the half and Seider, the defenceman, sits fifth. Both will have stuff competition as Trevor Zegras puts up numbers and highlights and Anton Lundell heats up on the league’s top offence in Florida.

At least there’s reason for people to pay attention to the Wings outside of Detroit.

“It is a level playing field,” says Valtteri Filppula, who carried the flag for Finland in the opening ceremony. “If a team gets hot, a goalie gets hot, any team has a chance.”

Russia shouldn’t even be competing, but whatever.

Jack Eichel is out of the no-contact jersey. Full participant in practice for the first time. — SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) February 7, 2022

Now they just have to figure out how to fit him under the cap.