Morning Skate: Wings at Flyers - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:00 Eastern

Place: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia PA

TV: BSDET, NBCSP

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket // 1270 AM

Flyers Blog: Broad Street Hockey

Welcome back to the Wings’ season. We’re through the midway point of the season!

Ok, we’re actually six games past that but this is traditionally the lead-in to the trade deadline portion where teams are making real tough decisions about where they want to get to by the end of the schedule.

Detroit is in striking distance of a wild card spot but let’s be honest here. Detroit isn’t going to fancy themselves a contender. It’ll be interesting for the talking heads to track this kind of stuff and it’s not entirely outside the realm of possibility that a good run over the next little stretch makes them approach the final 25-30 games of the season with a “let’s see how far this thing goes” mentality but Jakub Vrana’s return doesn’t alter a -32 goal different team to the point of making them contenders.

Philly on the other hand? They’re going to be sellers. The only real question for them coming into this stretch is where ASG MVP Claude Giroux is going to be playing.

Filip Zadina practiced on Tuesday with Larkin and Raymond. Blashill wouldn’t commit to whether he’s going to use that line in a game.