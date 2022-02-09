Red Wings at Flyers: Updates, Lines

Updates

Flyers vs. Red Wings: Goal/Shot differentials by period, special teams comparison, GF/GA by situation. pic.twitter.com/Uzekujhtfq — Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) February 9, 2022

I got reminded today that former Wings’ bench assistant John Torchetti is with the Flyers now. According to Meltzer, he’s in charge of their PP, forwards, and being the bench assistant.

Flyers forward Derick Brassard meets with the media for the first time since returning from injury. Brassard is expected to be in the lineup on Wednesday. https://t.co/mP5m6kqj2W — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 8, 2022

G and Laughton will spend most of the time shadowing Larkin, “but it’s got to be a team effort,” Yeo said. #Flyers. — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) February 9, 2022

Red Wings Lines

As a note, this is just from practice yesterday and Blashill didn’t make any promises. I didn’t see any morning skate announcements on how they’re skating so this is what we went with. The official team account tends to tweet out the combos about 30 minutes prior to gametime. Please don’t yell at me.

Filip Zadina - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Robby Fabbri

Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Vladislav Namestnikov

Gemel Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Filip Hronek

Danny DeKeyser - Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Flyers Lines

Oskar Lindblom - Claude Giroux - Cam Atkinson

James van Riemsdyk - Scott Laughton - Travis Konecny

Maxwell Willman - Derrick Brassard - Gerald Mayhew

Isaac Ratcliffe - Connor Bunnaman - Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov - Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen

Keith Yandle - Nick Seeler

Carter Hart

Martin Jones

No keys to the game for this one from me. I just want to see how the team comes out of the break.