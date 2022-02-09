 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Wings at Flyers: Updates, Lines

By J.J. from Kansas
Detroit Red Wings v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Updates

I got reminded today that former Wings’ bench assistant John Torchetti is with the Flyers now. According to Meltzer, he’s in charge of their PP, forwards, and being the bench assistant.

Red Wings Lines

As a note, this is just from practice yesterday and Blashill didn’t make any promises. I didn’t see any morning skate announcements on how they’re skating so this is what we went with. The official team account tends to tweet out the combos about 30 minutes prior to gametime. Please don’t yell at me.

Filip Zadina - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Vladislav Namestnikov
Gemel Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Danny DeKeyser - Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss

Flyers Lines

Oskar Lindblom - Claude Giroux - Cam Atkinson
James van Riemsdyk - Scott Laughton - Travis Konecny
Maxwell Willman - Derrick Brassard - Gerald Mayhew
Isaac Ratcliffe - Connor Bunnaman - Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov - Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Keith Yandle - Nick Seeler

Carter Hart
Martin Jones

No keys to the game for this one from me. I just want to see how the team comes out of the break.

