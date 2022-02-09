Red Wings at Flyers: Updates, Lines

Updates
Flyers vs. Red Wings: Goal/Shot differentials by period, special teams comparison, GF/GA by situation. pic.twitter.com/Uzekujhtfq— Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) February 9, 2022
I got reminded today that former Wings’ bench assistant John Torchetti is with the Flyers now. According to Meltzer, he’s in charge of their PP, forwards, and being the bench assistant.
Flyers forward Derick Brassard meets with the media for the first time since returning from injury. Brassard is expected to be in the lineup on Wednesday. https://t.co/mP5m6kqj2W— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 8, 2022
G and Laughton will spend most of the time shadowing Larkin, “but it’s got to be a team effort,” Yeo said. #Flyers.— Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) February 9, 2022
Red Wings Lines
As a note, this is just from practice yesterday and Blashill didn’t make any promises. I didn’t see any morning skate announcements on how they’re skating so this is what we went with. The official team account tends to tweet out the combos about 30 minutes prior to gametime. Please don’t yell at me.
Filip Zadina - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Vladislav Namestnikov
Gemel Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Danny DeKeyser - Gustav Lindstrom
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Flyers Lines
Oskar Lindblom - Claude Giroux - Cam Atkinson
James van Riemsdyk - Scott Laughton - Travis Konecny
Maxwell Willman - Derrick Brassard - Gerald Mayhew
Isaac Ratcliffe - Connor Bunnaman - Zack MacEwen
Ivan Provorov - Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Keith Yandle - Nick Seeler
Carter Hart
Martin Jones
No keys to the game for this one from me. I just want to see how the team comes out of the break.
Loading comments...