Quick Hits: The Games Count Again Edition

In Red Wings Land

“There’s multiple guys that have an opportunity to get a spot on Larkin’s line and I wanted to see Filip Zadina today there,” Blashill said. “We’ll look at the practice tape and see if we want to stay with it or not. It might be something that we give different guys chances during games.”

Lots more from Blashill about the line chemistry considerations. It feels like he’s going to start the blender quickly coming up.

An update on Nick Leddy and a closer look at the latest step Troy Stecher's return to the ice in today's @DetroitRedWings Practice Report.

: https://t.co/Hbz0ebDJYM pic.twitter.com/6fZ0zJP8Ji — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) February 8, 2022

Leddy and Vrana in no-contact sweaters (Vrana will see a specialist mid-month and we’ll find out more then.)

Around the League

A1 Canada v B3 Sweden - Friday, Feb. 11 at 8:10 a.m. EST Canada went undefeated in the preliminary round to take the top spot in Group A. Sweden, on the other hand, had to win their final preliminary game in order to stay in the tournament. A2 USA v B2 Czechia - Thursday, Feb. 10 at 11:10 p.m. EST The US lost to Canada, putting them in second place. Czechia lost to Japan in their final preliminary games, keeping them to the second position in Group B.

The group stage is set to create a path for Team USA and Canada to meet for the gold and that’s the expectation of what will happen, but as the rest of the world keeps working, something will eventually give.