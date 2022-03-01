Quick Hits: The More Joseph Edition

In Red Wings Land

NHL statement on Russia invasion of Ukraine - NHL

NEW YORK - The National Hockey League condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible. Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites. In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL. We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia. We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position.

As far as NHL statements go, this one isn’t terrible.

First of all, the thing we as Americans have to come to terms with is that we generally do not have any skin in this game for the most part, and any skin we might have will come closer to the borders of Ukraine, and not on our shores. Further, we really can’t expect million-dollar athletes to be beacons of justice in an environment where their own families could be collateral for such a choice. Where we can best put our money and our energy is towards humanitarian aid for those affected by the crisis, like Doctors without Borders or Voices of Children. What a hockey player thinks about a political leader and whether or not he can even express it doesn’t really mean a whole lot when Kyiv is getting hammered by air strikes. By all means, boo Ovi or Malkin or whoever else is on PutinTeam in the NHL if you think it’ll help you calm down, but right now it’s far more important to do what you can for the people on the ground. Not to look for some rich hockey player’s opinion in situations like this.

