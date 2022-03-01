Red Wings vs Hurricanes: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates
#RedWings lines in practice:— Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 28, 2022
Namestnikov-Larkin-Raymond
Fabbri-Suter-Bertuzzi
Rasmussen-Veleno-Zadina (Vrana rotating in)
Erne-Rowney-Gagner/Smith
Leddy-Seider
Staal-Stecher
Oesterle-Hronek
DeKeyser-Lindstrom pic.twitter.com/aMNdwCwMx1
As expected, Alex Nedeljkovic is off the ice first this morning. #LGRW— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) March 1, 2022
Raanta in Hurricanes starting net. Brind'Amour said expect him to get more starts down the stretch here— Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) March 1, 2022
Lineups
Detroit
Forwards
Vladislav Namestnikov - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Tyler Bertuzzi
Michael Rasmussen - Joe Veleno - Filip Zadina
Adam Erne - Carter Rowney - Sam Gagner
Defense
Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider
Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Troy Stecher
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Carolina
Forwards
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
Seth Jarvis - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Steven Lorentz
Defense
Jacob Slavin - Ethan Bear
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Jalen Chatfield
Goalies
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Keys to the Game
1. Get a Stellar Goaltending Performance
Alex Nedeljkovic was tabbed as the starter this morning. He’ll certainly be looking to bounce back from the shelling he took in the Toronto game, getting pulled in the first period before being sent back out for the wild 3rd period. Look for him to get in a rhythm and try to find his groove from the first half of the season. He has the opportunity to win the goaltending matchup tonight against his old club, who is starting Raanta and giving Andersen a rest.
2. Return to Home Cooking
Detroit is 2-5-1 in their last 8 games at home, a far cry from the team that was enjoying a strong home record for most of the season. The Wings will need to again find that home ice magic at Little Caesars Arena especially against an opponent like Carolina.
3. Reignite the Guelph Connection
It’s been a tough go for the Red Wings second line lately after what was a hot stint that allowed Detroit to rely on two lines instead of one. Tyler Bertuzzi has gone 3 games without a point, 4 without a goal. Robby Fabbri has 1 goal in his past 3 games. Pius Suter has gone without a point in 4 games. The entire line has a combined 1 goal and 3 assists in the last 4 contests. While it hasn’t been a long stretch, Detroit will certainly need this line to look like the trio they were before this cold streak.
