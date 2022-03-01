Red Wings vs Hurricanes: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

As expected, Alex Nedeljkovic is off the ice first this morning. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) March 1, 2022

Raanta in Hurricanes starting net. Brind'Amour said expect him to get more starts down the stretch here — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) March 1, 2022

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Vladislav Namestnikov - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Tyler Bertuzzi

Michael Rasmussen - Joe Veleno - Filip Zadina

Adam Erne - Carter Rowney - Sam Gagner

Defense

Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider

Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Troy Stecher

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Carolina

Forwards

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen

Seth Jarvis - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Steven Lorentz

Defense

Jacob Slavin - Ethan Bear

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Jalen Chatfield

Goalies

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Keys to the Game

1. Get a Stellar Goaltending Performance

Alex Nedeljkovic was tabbed as the starter this morning. He’ll certainly be looking to bounce back from the shelling he took in the Toronto game, getting pulled in the first period before being sent back out for the wild 3rd period. Look for him to get in a rhythm and try to find his groove from the first half of the season. He has the opportunity to win the goaltending matchup tonight against his old club, who is starting Raanta and giving Andersen a rest.

2. Return to Home Cooking

Detroit is 2-5-1 in their last 8 games at home, a far cry from the team that was enjoying a strong home record for most of the season. The Wings will need to again find that home ice magic at Little Caesars Arena especially against an opponent like Carolina.

3. Reignite the Guelph Connection

It’s been a tough go for the Red Wings second line lately after what was a hot stint that allowed Detroit to rely on two lines instead of one. Tyler Bertuzzi has gone 3 games without a point, 4 without a goal. Robby Fabbri has 1 goal in his past 3 games. Pius Suter has gone without a point in 4 games. The entire line has a combined 1 goal and 3 assists in the last 4 contests. While it hasn’t been a long stretch, Detroit will certainly need this line to look like the trio they were before this cold streak.