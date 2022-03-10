Quick Hits: The Old D Edition

In Red Wings Land
Red Wings’ Marc Staal keeping options open ahead of trade deadline - MLive
“You never know what’s going to happen before the deadline,” Staal said. “It’s been like that every year I’ve been in the league and every player is in the same situation. So, I’m just going to try to keep playing my best and if something comes across, make a decision on that when the time comes.”
Other players in the final year of their contracts the Red Wings could look for move for draft picks include defensemen Nick Leddy and Troy Stetcher, forwards Vladislav Namestnikov, Sam Gagner and Carter Rowney, and goaltender Thomas Greiss.
I’m in a weird spot with Staal in that I probably want more than what other teams might be willing to spend on him because I like his veteran presence and attitude.
Around the League
32 Thoughts: Taking a look around the NHL trade market - Sportsnet
20. Danny DeKeyser was placed on injured reserve by Detroit after clearing waivers on Tuesday. One of the best free-agent stories I ever heard was about him. One of the teams pursuing DeKeyser finished dinner at a restaurant with him and asked for directions. He said, “Follow me, I’m headed that way.” Team knew it wasn’t winning this recruitment when it saw the defenceman’s licence plate had a Red Wings logo.
I like that story
