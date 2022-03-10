Quick Hits: The Old D Edition

“You never know what’s going to happen before the deadline,” Staal said. “It’s been like that every year I’ve been in the league and every player is in the same situation. So, I’m just going to try to keep playing my best and if something comes across, make a decision on that when the time comes.”

Other players in the final year of their contracts the Red Wings could look for move for draft picks include defensemen Nick Leddy and Troy Stetcher, forwards Vladislav Namestnikov, Sam Gagner and Carter Rowney, and goaltender Thomas Greiss.