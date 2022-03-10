Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Wild - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Place: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit MI

TV: ESPN+, HULU

Radio: WXYT-97.1 FM

Wild Blog: Hockey WIlderness

I personally think this game is pretty important for the Red Wings to respond to Tuesday’s Charlie Foxtrot

For the Wild? I dunno. Probably just another Thursday on their way to trying to get home ice in what’s looking like a postseason date against the Blues. They already lit us up in their barn to kick off the gauntlet of a schedule the Wings have been in lately.

Vlad Namestnikov took a puck to the face in practice yesterday but returned. Tyler Bertuzzi didn’t skate because of a non-COVID illness but hasn’t been ruled out for tonight. When asked about the practice vibe, Daniella Bruce simply said they were skating hard.