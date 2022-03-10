 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Wings vs Wild: Updates, Lines

By J.J. from Kansas
Minnesota Wild v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Updates

Remember, tonight is Star Wars night. Keep an eye on Jon Merrill. He’s an ex-Wing.

Also try to keep in mind that we’re almost out of the horrible stretch of being covered by the ESPN+ crew.

Crickets out of Detroit media, it seems.

Red Wings Lines

Robby Fabbri- Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Jakub Vrana
Vladislav Namestnikov Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Sam Gagner - Joe Veleno - Filip Zadina

Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider
Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss

Wild Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala - Frederik Gaudreau - Matthew Boldy
Jordan Greenway - Joel Eriksson Ek - Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime - Nico Sturm - Nick Bjugstad

Jon Merril - Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin - Mathew Dumba
Alex Goligoski - Dmitry Kulikov

Cam Talbot
Kaapo Kahkonen

