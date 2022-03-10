Red Wings vs Wild: Updates, Lines

Updates
Remember, tonight is Star Wars night. Keep an eye on Jon Merrill. He’s an ex-Wing.
Also try to keep in mind that we’re almost out of the horrible stretch of being covered by the ESPN+ crew.
No lineup changes for #mnwild vs. Detroit, coach Dean Evason said.— Sarah McLellan (@sarah__mclellan) March 10, 2022
Cam Talbot goes again tonight for the #MNWild. No surprise considering last game.— Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) March 10, 2022
Crickets out of Detroit media, it seems.
Red Wings Lines
Robby Fabbri- Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Jakub Vrana
Vladislav Namestnikov Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Sam Gagner - Joe Veleno - Filip Zadina
Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider
Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Wild Lines
Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala - Frederik Gaudreau - Matthew Boldy
Jordan Greenway - Joel Eriksson Ek - Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime - Nico Sturm - Nick Bjugstad
Jon Merril - Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin - Mathew Dumba
Alex Goligoski - Dmitry Kulikov
Cam Talbot
Kaapo Kahkonen
