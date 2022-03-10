Red Wings vs Wild: Updates, Lines

Updates

Remember, tonight is Star Wars night. Keep an eye on Jon Merrill. He’s an ex-Wing.

Also try to keep in mind that we’re almost out of the horrible stretch of being covered by the ESPN+ crew.

No lineup changes for #mnwild vs. Detroit, coach Dean Evason said. — Sarah McLellan (@sarah__mclellan) March 10, 2022

Cam Talbot goes again tonight for the #MNWild. No surprise considering last game. — Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) March 10, 2022

Crickets out of Detroit media, it seems.

Red Wings Lines

Robby Fabbri- Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Jakub Vrana

Vladislav Namestnikov Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Sam Gagner - Joe Veleno - Filip Zadina

Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider

Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Wild Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala - Frederik Gaudreau - Matthew Boldy

Jordan Greenway - Joel Eriksson Ek - Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime - Nico Sturm - Nick Bjugstad

Jon Merril - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Mathew Dumba

Alex Goligoski - Dmitry Kulikov

Cam Talbot

Kaapo Kahkonen