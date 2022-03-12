Quick Hits: The Pain, Agony Even Edition

In Red Wings Land

This is Fabbri’s third career ACL tear. His first two came on his left knee. This one originated from the right. Recovering from one ACL tear alone is an exercise in agony — to have three occur in your life really makes you think about your future. All the best to Fabbri and hopes for a speedy recovery.

This awful situation opens up a spot on the roster for someone like Taro Hirose or Jonatan Berggren to take the reins. With Vladislav Namestnikov almost certainly traded in the next couple days and roster spots continuing to open, the roster of today will almost certainly be completely different to the roster of late March. Time will tell what occurs — but, in the meantime, let’s send our best wishes to Fabbri and his family.

Around the League

The Leafs, in the middle of their contention window, opened their offseason by locking him in for three years at nearly $4 million per season. That’s not the kind of commitment a team just willingly hands out without a substantial amount of confidence in their investment.

Currently, Mrazek has a .884 save percentage and a 3.44 GAA. Those are not numbers you want locked up for the next two seasons after this one. Even Thomas Greiss, through all his blunders, has a .888 GAA through 19 starts this season. For a team attempting to contend, Mrazek’s below subpar numbers don’t inspire a lot of confidence. Neither does The Athletic’s recent piece, where James Mirtle suggested the idea of buying the goaltender out.

As usual, things are going very normally in Leafs land. Surprised the breakdown has come this early.