Gamethread: Red Wings at Flames

By J.J. from Kansas
NHL: JAN 18 Red Wings at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

MOTB!

Calgary Flames Team Detroit Red Wings
35-15-7 77 Points Record 24-27-7 55 Points
Jacob Markstrom Starting Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic
Matchsticks and Gasoline SB Nation Blog/Head-to-Head 0-1-0
7:00 PM EST Time - Television BSDET, SN1, SNW

