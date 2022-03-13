Quick Hits: The Wee Knees Edition

In Red Wings Land

“I feel absolutely terrible for him,” Blashill said. “Not only has he had to grind through multiple ACL injuries in the past, he’s also had to grind through and did an unreal job, I think, of getting himself back to a spot where he played without any fear of injury and played with that relentless nature that he’s got to play with to be successful.

Just in case you missed the news from yesterday. It’s not the knee he injured last time.

Around the League

Though Bednar said there is “no timeline yet” with regard to Landeskog’s rehabilitation and recovery, he is hopeful the veteran will be back before the end of the regular season.

Finally the Avs’ chance to go way over the cap for the playoffs.