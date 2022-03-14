Quick Hits: The Name Names Edition

In Red Wings Land

“Our top guys got to player better, but our other guys got to play better. There’s opportunity there, more ice time, all those things. I thought Givani Smith played better. I thought (Michael Rasmussen) played pretty good. I thought (Luke) Witkowski played pretty good. You can’t bring your ‘A’ game one game and bring your ‘F’ game the next game.”

Which ones, Jeff? I want names!

Wait. Is it Names?

Around the League

So what can Edmonton offer to get it done? Chicago will want a first-round pick considering it’d be parting with the best available goalie. Given the uncertainty about his future, the price may not be as high as it’d be for others on the market, but Edmonton would have to at least include a decent prospect - like forward Xavier Bourgault or defenseman Dmitri Samorukov, who’s been one of general manager Ken Holland’s best trade chips for a while.

Fleury willingly played for Chicago (and then said he didn’t want to be traded). He deserves a place like Edmonton.