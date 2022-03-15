Morning Skate: Red Wings at Oilers - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 9:00 PM EST

Place: Rogers Arena, Edmonton AB

TV: BSDETX, SNW

Radio: WXYT-97.1 FM

Oilers Blog: Copper & Blue

The Oilers continue to be a mess relative to their roster and hold onto merely a tentative hold on third place in the Pacific Division. They’re only a +6 in goal differential as a team. They don’t score in the top ten of the league for teams despite having two of the top three point-getters. Defensively they’re pedestrian.

The Wings? Well you know. Fabbri and Bertuzzi remain out (one for much longer than the other). Taro Hirose waits to find out whether he’ll get in the lineup. We’ll also have to see if the team wants to be tougher with Witkowski.

Gotta find a way to win.