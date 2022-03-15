Quick Hits: The More D Talk Edition

In Red Wings Land
Ain’t It Swede – Red Wings Defensive Prospects Dominating - DetHockeyNow
Not only is Wallinder putting up points, he’s a solid +5 and often is playing top-pair minutes for Rogle. A strong skater, he projects as a solid defender who probably won’t be a star but should be a reliable blueline performer.
One of the three making it would be great. All three would lead to the good kind of problem
Around the League
TRADE:— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 14, 2022
To Colorado #Avalanche :
D Josh Manson (50% retained)
To Anaheim #Ducks:
D Drew Helleson (Signing Rights)
2023 2nd RD pick (COL)https://t.co/pOmLyOFpH0
If Josh Manson at 50% gets you that return, then how do you compare that to what you think Leddy pulls?
