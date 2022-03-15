Red Wings at Oilers: Updates, Lines

Updates
It’s Taco Tuesday:
Jeff Blashill said Taro Hirose will be in the lineup tonight. #LGRW— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) March 15, 2022
It’s not clear where Hirose will slide into the lineup, but our guess is that he’ll replace Luke Witkowski.
Red Wings Lines
Vladislav Namestnikov- Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Jakub Vrana - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Adam Erne - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith - Michael Rasmussen - Taro Hirose
Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider
Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Troy Stecher
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Oilers Lines
Evander Kane - Connor McDavid - Kailer Yamamoto
Ryan McLeod - Leon Draisaitl - Zach Hyman
Warren Foegele - Devin Shore - Derek Ryan
Josh Archibald - Brad Malone - Zack Kassian
Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
Duncan Keith - Evan Bouchard
Philip Broberg - Tyson Barrie
Mikko Koskinen
Mike Smith
