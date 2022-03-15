Red Wings at Oilers: Updates, Lines

Updates

It’s Taco Tuesday:

Jeff Blashill said Taro Hirose will be in the lineup tonight. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) March 15, 2022

It’s not clear where Hirose will slide into the lineup, but our guess is that he’ll replace Luke Witkowski.

Red Wings Lines

Vladislav Namestnikov- Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Jakub Vrana - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Adam Erne - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Givani Smith - Michael Rasmussen - Taro Hirose

Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider

Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Troy Stecher

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Oilers Lines

Evander Kane - Connor McDavid - Kailer Yamamoto

Ryan McLeod - Leon Draisaitl - Zach Hyman

Warren Foegele - Devin Shore - Derek Ryan

Josh Archibald - Brad Malone - Zack Kassian

Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci

Duncan Keith - Evan Bouchard

Philip Broberg - Tyson Barrie

Mikko Koskinen

Mike Smith