Red Wings at Oilers: Updates, Lines

TACO TUESDAY

By J.J. from Kansas
NHL: OCT 18 Red Wings at Oilers

Updates

It’s Taco Tuesday:

It’s not clear where Hirose will slide into the lineup, but our guess is that he’ll replace Luke Witkowski.

Red Wings Lines

Vladislav Namestnikov- Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Jakub Vrana - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Adam Erne - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith - Michael Rasmussen - Taro Hirose

Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider
Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Troy Stecher

Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss

Oilers Lines

Evander Kane - Connor McDavid - Kailer Yamamoto
Ryan McLeod - Leon Draisaitl - Zach Hyman
Warren Foegele - Devin Shore - Derek Ryan
Josh Archibald - Brad Malone - Zack Kassian

Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
Duncan Keith - Evan Bouchard
Philip Broberg - Tyson Barrie

Mikko Koskinen
Mike Smith

