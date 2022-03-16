QUICK HITS: The ‘Big Guy’ edition

In Red Wings Land

This didn’t end up being a goal for Elmer Soderblom, but the effort he made to create this goal is nothing short of spectacular. A masterclass in the so-called ‘mohawk’ move:

Make it 21 goals on the season! Elmer Söderblom does this all on his own #LGRW pic.twitter.com/q6EBDKwMli — IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) March 15, 2022

Soderblom will turn 21 this summer, and is destined for pro hockey in North America next season. He was a sixth round pick in 2019. He’s pushing seven-feet tall and 250 pounds heavy. NFL size, NHL talent. I’m excited to see him at the next level.

NHL News

Avalanche trade Tyson Jost to Minnesota Wild for Nico Sturm

Colorado is shedding some cap space here. The trade deadline might be fun this season? We will see. Steve Yzerman is unpredictable.