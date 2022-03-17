 clock menu more-arrow no yes

QUICK HITS: The Bon Voyage Version

By KyleWiiM
Seattle Kraken v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

NHL News

The trade deadline is Monday, so naturally we are going to see all of the trades play out in the days before. Ben Chiarot is headed to Sunrise:

Pretty decent haul for Montreal, but they are retaining half of Chiarot’s salary. I don’t think we’re going to get a 1st round pick for Nick Leddy. It will be interesting to see how Detroit’s trade deadline plays out, given that they are not good and should consider being moderate sellers.

That’s Red Wings legend Calle Jarnkrok to you, pal. Remember that trade? Good god.

In other news...

Big contract for Tomas Hertl

An eight-year contract at 28 years old. Not just that, but big money (over $8 million AAV). I like Tomas Hertl. He’s pretty good, but wow. Good for him.

Red Wings News

No trades. Just sulking in a dismal losing streak.

Carley and Daniella are great.

