QUICK HITS: The Bon Voyage Version

NHL News

The trade deadline is Monday, so naturally we are going to see all of the trades play out in the days before. Ben Chiarot is headed to Sunrise:

The Canadiens have traded defenseman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Tyler Smilanic, a 1st-round pick in 2023, and a 4th-round pick in 2022.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/dD9btbcaEQ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 17, 2022

Pretty decent haul for Montreal, but they are retaining half of Chiarot’s salary. I don’t think we’re going to get a 1st round pick for Nick Leddy. It will be interesting to see how Detroit’s trade deadline plays out, given that they are not good and should consider being moderate sellers.

Jarnkrok to CAL for a 2nd (Florida's) in 2022, a third iin 2023 and a 7th in 2024. SEA retains 50 per cent. Was a lot of competition for him. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 17, 2022

That’s Red Wings legend Calle Jarnkrok to you, pal. Remember that trade? Good god.

In other news...

Big contract for Tomas Hertl

An eight-year contract at 28 years old. Not just that, but big money (over $8 million AAV). I like Tomas Hertl. He’s pretty good, but wow. Good for him.

Red Wings News

No trades. Just sulking in a dismal losing streak.

