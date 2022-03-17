Morning Skate: Red Wings at Canucks - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 10:00 PM EST

Place: Rogers Centre, Vancouver BC

TV: BSDETX, SNW

Radio: WXYT-97.1 FM

Canucks Blog: Nucks Misconduct

With any luck, tonight’s lineup will look different from Tuesday’s lineup. But we’ve got two games to go before the trade deadline so let’s see.

Vancouver is the middliest of middling teams and they’re in the playoff hunt looking for a wildcard spot... or maybe they’re sellers. I never try to guess what that organization is trying to do.

What they’ve done so far is amass 67 points in 61 games. a 0.549 points % and a +2 goal differential. They’re one point behind Vegas with a game in hand on that 2nd wildcard spot, but Dallas is above them for having more games in hand.

The Canucks score about as much as the Wings, but allow on average almost one full goal below what Detroit does.

Somehow they do this despite having a PK that is WORSE than Detroit’s. Holy moly.