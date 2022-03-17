 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Wings at Canucks: Updates, Lines

By J.J. from Kansas
NHL: OCT 15 Red Wings at Canucks Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Updates

No handshake deals for him right now.

In player news, the Canucks held an optional skate.

Editor’s note: Projected line combos are a mess right now. Between Jeff Blashill’s tinkering and the Canucks having game-time decisions and an optional skate, take these seriously at your own risk.

Red Wings Lines

Vladislav Namestnikov- Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Jakub Vrana - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Adam Erne - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith - Michael Rasmussen - Taro Hirose

Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider
Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Troy Stecher

Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss

Canucks Lines

Tanner Pearson - J.T. Miller - Conor Garland
Vasily Podkolzin- Bo Horvat - Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander - Lias Pettersson -Alex Chiasson
Tyler Motte - Juho Lammiko - Nic Petan

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Tyler Myers
NOT FILIP ZADINA - Luke Schenn
Brad Hunt - Travis Hamonic

Thatcher Demko - Jaroslav Halak

