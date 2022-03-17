Red Wings at Canucks: Updates, Lines

Updates

The Vancouver Canucks announced that President of Hockey Operations, Jim Rutherford, has been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Rutherford is currently working from home during his quarantine period. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) March 17, 2022

No handshake deals for him right now.

In player news, the Canucks held an optional skate.

“We FaceTime a lot still. And I saw him yesterday, it was nice to see him…We talk about everything.”



Brock Boeser on Troy Stetcher ahead of facing him and the Red Wings tonight#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/w18Jml83pI — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 17, 2022

Bruce Boudreau says Pettersson and Höglander will both be game time decisions tonight. #Canucks @Sportsnet650 — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) March 17, 2022

Thatcher Demko first off. That’s your projected #Canucks starter Thursday vs. Detroit. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) March 17, 2022

Editor’s note: Projected line combos are a mess right now. Between Jeff Blashill’s tinkering and the Canucks having game-time decisions and an optional skate, take these seriously at your own risk.

Red Wings Lines

Vladislav Namestnikov- Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Jakub Vrana - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Adam Erne - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Givani Smith - Michael Rasmussen - Taro Hirose

Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider

Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Troy Stecher

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Canucks Lines

Tanner Pearson - J.T. Miller - Conor Garland

Vasily Podkolzin- Bo Horvat - Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander - Lias Pettersson -Alex Chiasson

Tyler Motte - Juho Lammiko - Nic Petan

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Tyler Myers

NOT FILIP ZADINA - Luke Schenn

Brad Hunt - Travis Hamonic

Thatcher Demko - Jaroslav Halak