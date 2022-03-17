Red Wings at Canucks: Updates, Lines

Updates
The Vancouver Canucks announced that President of Hockey Operations, Jim Rutherford, has been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Rutherford is currently working from home during his quarantine period.— Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) March 17, 2022
No handshake deals for him right now.
In player news, the Canucks held an optional skate.
“We FaceTime a lot still. And I saw him yesterday, it was nice to see him…We talk about everything.”— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 17, 2022
Brock Boeser on Troy Stetcher ahead of facing him and the Red Wings tonight#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/w18Jml83pI
Bruce Boudreau says Pettersson and Höglander will both be game time decisions tonight. #Canucks @Sportsnet650— Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) March 17, 2022
Thatcher Demko first off. That’s your projected #Canucks starter Thursday vs. Detroit.— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) March 17, 2022
Editor’s note: Projected line combos are a mess right now. Between Jeff Blashill’s tinkering and the Canucks having game-time decisions and an optional skate, take these seriously at your own risk.
Red Wings Lines
Vladislav Namestnikov- Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Jakub Vrana - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Adam Erne - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith - Michael Rasmussen - Taro Hirose
Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider
Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Troy Stecher
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Canucks Lines
Tanner Pearson - J.T. Miller - Conor Garland
Vasily Podkolzin- Bo Horvat - Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander - Lias Pettersson -Alex Chiasson
Tyler Motte - Juho Lammiko - Nic Petan
Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Tyler Myers
NOT FILIP ZADINA - Luke Schenn
Brad Hunt - Travis Hamonic
Thatcher Demko - Jaroslav Halak
