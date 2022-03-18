QUICK HITS: Is this goodbye?

Red Wings News

Goodbye Nick Leddy?

Sounds like #RedWings plan to sit D Nick Leddy tonight in VAN against #Canucks for asset protection ahead of likely trade. Likely same vs. #SeaKraken on Sat if not moved by then. #LGRW — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 17, 2022

We’ll see what we can get for a guy like Leddy. I’m not expecting a huge return. The Red Wings stink and they are set to be sellers at the trade deadline.

NHL News

NHL Trade Buzz: Golden Knights could seek goalie help with Lehner injured | NHL.com

I suppose you could loop this in with Red Wings news too. I would think that Yzerman has Thomas Greiss available.