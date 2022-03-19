Morning Skate: Red Wings at Kraken - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 10:00 PM EST

Place: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle WA

TV: BSDET, ROOT-NW

Radio: WXYT-97.1 FM

Kraken Blog: Davy Jones Locker Room

Hey it’s been four days since the Red Wings have allowed a goal.

We’re riding pretty high after Thursday’s 1-0 win in Vancouver and have a good shot at threatening for a streak with the Kraken coming up. Seattle is last in the Pacific and has even been passed by Arizona in the West. Montreal’s recent coaching-change-led resurgence threatens to put the Kraken at the very bottom of the league standings.

They’re 30th in scoring and fourth-worst in preventing goals against per-game (although better than Detroit there). Their PP is worse than the Wings’ and their PK is only barely better.

They also recently sold Calle Jarnkrok.

In other words? This has trap game written all over it.

At least Tyler Bertuzzi is able to get back into the lineup (provided he hasn’t been traded by the time this post goes live).

LGRW.