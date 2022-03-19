 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread: Red Wings at Kraken

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Seattle Kraken v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

MOTB!

Seattle Kraken Team Detroit Red Wings
18-38-6 42 Points Record 25-29-7 57 Points
Philipp Grubauer Starting Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic
Davy Jones Locker Room SB Nation Blog/Head-to-Head 1-0-0
10:00 PM EST Time - Television BSDET, ROOT-NW

Loading comments...