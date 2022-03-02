 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Fond Farewell Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Detroit Red Wings v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Kyle is one of the OG Red Wings bloggers who hasn’t been blogging for so long because he got a job with the organization. You’ll see his name on plenty of the stories at the Red Wings’ site. He was always a great professional and it’s definitely a loss to the Red Wings that he got this opportunity. I’m happy for him.

Around the League

Countdown to TradeCentre: Should Toronto target Fleury? - TSN

Jake DeBrusk is officially on a hot streak.

The Boston Bruins winger, who requested a trade in November, recorded a natural hat trick and four points in Monday’s 7-0 rout of the Los Angeles Kings. The 25-year-old has seven goals and and two assists over his current five-game point streak.

Definitely not going to be able to buy low on him now.

