Quick Hits: The Fond Farewell Edition

In Red Wings Land

A life update: I’m leaving the Red Wings next week for a new opportunity outside of sports. The last nine seasons (and the three prior with the Griffins) have been a blast, but it’s time for new challenges and I’m excited for what’s ahead. — Kyle Kujawa (@Kyle_Kujawa) March 1, 2022

Kyle is one of the OG Red Wings bloggers who hasn’t been blogging for so long because he got a job with the organization. You’ll see his name on plenty of the stories at the Red Wings’ site. He was always a great professional and it’s definitely a loss to the Red Wings that he got this opportunity. I’m happy for him.

Around the League

Jake DeBrusk is officially on a hot streak. The Boston Bruins winger, who requested a trade in November, recorded a natural hat trick and four points in Monday’s 7-0 rout of the Los Angeles Kings. The 25-year-old has seven goals and and two assists over his current five-game point streak.

Definitely not going to be able to buy low on him now.