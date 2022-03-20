Quick Hits: The Deadline Eve Edition

In Red Wings Land

“I guess those guys (media) have a job to do,” he said. “A lot of them are rumors. I guess they just like putting stuff out there to maybe get clicks. Whatever’s out there is false. I want to be a Red Wing.”

Bit of a tempest in a teapot brewed by Frank Seravalli sharing a belief about Bertuzzi being “open to a trade” and that turning into an assumptive request and a reason for the diggers to actually ask the guy.

Nothing has really changed. Leddy is the obvious target. Everybody else is on the table because a good GM will listen to offers on anybody and appropriately price some players so astronomically high that another team’s GM should be fired for spending those kinds of assets for them.

Now we wait...

Around the League

MARCH 19: Florida Panthers acquire forwards Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman and German Rubtsov, and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Owen Tippett, a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft or 2025 NHL Draft, and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. | Giroux traded to Panthers by Flyers for Tippett, first-round pick MARCH 19: Boston Bruins acquire defenseman Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defensemen John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen and three NHL Draft picks. | Lindholm traded to Bruins by Ducks for Moore, Vaakanainen MARCH 19: Minnesota Wild acquire forward Nicolas Deslauriers from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. | Deslauriers traded to Wild by Ducks

LeBrun has been talking about the Bruins working to finalize an 8-year deal for Lindholm at about $6.5M AAV. That makes the price they paid for him make a ton of sense.