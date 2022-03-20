Red Wings trade Troy Stecher to LA Kings for a draft pick

Troy Stecher’s time in Detroit is officially over. The Red Wings are trading the 27-year-old defenseman to the Los Angeles Kings for a draft pick:

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today acquired a 7th round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenseman Troy Stecher. pic.twitter.com/Ao61adhzzm — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 20, 2022

I had high hopes for Stecher when he was signed as a free agent. Stecher has only played 60 games since he signed with Detroit as a free agent.

This is the first of what is expected to be multiple moves from Steve Yzerman before the NHL’s trade deadline Monday afternoon. With the wild card far out of reach, we expect every player not named Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider, and Lucas Raymond to be on the table.