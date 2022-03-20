 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Wings trade Troy Stecher to LA Kings for a draft pick

By KyleWiiM
Detroit Red Wings v Vancouver Canucks

Troy Stecher’s time in Detroit is officially over. The Red Wings are trading the 27-year-old defenseman to the Los Angeles Kings for a draft pick:

I had high hopes for Stecher when he was signed as a free agent. Stecher has only played 60 games since he signed with Detroit as a free agent.

This is the first of what is expected to be multiple moves from Steve Yzerman before the NHL’s trade deadline Monday afternoon. With the wild card far out of reach, we expect every player not named Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider, and Lucas Raymond to be on the table.

