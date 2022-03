MARCH 20: Los Angeles Kings acquire defenseman Troy Stecher from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Not much else going on in hockey other than trade talk. Let’s just keep it going.

During today’s discussion, please remember to share sources for what you’re seeing and be very careful to make sure that tweets you’re sharing are from blue-check accounts. There’s always a lot of garbage out there.