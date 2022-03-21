2022 NHL Trade Deadline Preview: Notable names, odds, and more

Note: This post contains a sponsored link.

It’s so typical of NHL execs to play spoiler to the big day.

Instead of waiting until the 11th hour to trade their most notable names, general managers this season have chosen to flip marquee names long before the final countdown.

I am, of course, talking about the Troy Stecher trade.

Seeing long-standing stars like Claude Giroux and Mark Giordano head off to new homes is shocking enough. What’s even more surprising is that there’s still so much more dealing to be done. John Klingberg, Jakob Chychrun, and Marc-Andre Fleury are just a few of the bigger names that are still on the board. With just a few short hours to go before the 3:00 cutoff hits, the NHL Trade Deadline is sure to be full of pure chaos until the last minute.

But what’s in store for the Red Wings — and how can fans participate in the fun?

Red Wings: Who’s on the trade block

The most obvious name on this list is defenseman Nick Leddy. Leddy sat out the game against the Seattle Kraken to protect him from potential injury, signaling Detroit’s interest in trading the veteran. The defenseman has a history of playoff experience, combining offensive pedigree with a touch of neutral-zone specialty. He was originally acquired this last offseason for a second-round pick. Something around that range doesn’t seem entirely unreasonable.

Vladislav Namestnikov should have his fair share of suitors, as well. The journeyman forward is no stranger to the deadline; in the last few seasons he’s played for the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, and Colorado Avalanche alone. His ability to play up and down the lineup should greatly assist any team looking for a little offensive oomph. As far as the return goes, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him go for something like a third-round pick or prospect.

As far as big surprises go, one thing is key: never underestimate Steve Yzerman. Last season’s Anthony Mantha trade showed the league he’s more than capable of making a splash. This season could have any number of surprises. Will Tyler Bertuzzi make his way to a new team? Could Filip Zadina find a fresh start somewhere else? What about Filip Hronek? For the right return, anyone not named Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, or Dylan Larkin is up for grabs. The only question is finding the right partner.

If you have a hot take or big trade you think will happen, it never hurts to put your money where your mouth is. DraftKings has endless options for sports betting that can net you an Yzerman-esque return on deadline day. What sort of returns do you expect?