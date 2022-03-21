Red Wings trade Nick Leddy to Blues for draft pick, players

As expected, the Red Wings are dealing veteran defenseman Nick Leddy. The 31-year-old is off to St. Louis in exchange for Oskar Sundqvist, Jake Walman, and a 2nd round pick in 2023. The Blues also receive defenseman Luke Witkowski:

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today acquired defenseman Jake Walman, center Oskar Sundqvist, and a 2nd round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defensemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski. pic.twitter.com/JC8CupZ5wH — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 21, 2022

According to The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford, the Red Wings are retaining 50% of Leddy’s cap hit.

Detroit has retained 50% of Leddy's $5.5 million salary. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) March 21, 2022

We knew that Leddy was trade bound after sitting the last couple of games. The Red Wings essentially get two bodies who can be slated into an NHL lineup, and they recoup the 2nd round pick that helped get them Leddy.

The Red Wings acquired Leddy from the New York Islanders following the 20-21 season. They traded a 2nd round pick in the 2021 Draft, and veteran forward Richard Panik.

Sundqvist is a 27-year-old bottom-six grinder with 270 NHL games played. Walman is 26 and has 57 NHL games under his belt. The star of this trade: a 2nd round pick in 2023.