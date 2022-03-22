 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Wings vs Flyers: Updates, Lines

By J.J. from Kansas
Philadelphia Flyers v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Updates

I haven't seen official lines. Detroit practiced yesterday with a mix of folks but both Larkin and Staal took maintenance days. A few sites are guessing DeKeyser is back, and Blashill has recently spoken about how he'll return soon but as of this writing he hasn't been removed from IR.

In yesterday's practice, Ansar Khanna had Erne and Hirose trading off spots next to Rasmussen and Zadina. I'm guessing Zadina moves up and Hirose is the scratch between him and Erne. I think you know which I'd prefer though.

Red Wings Lines

Jakub Vrana - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Adam Erne- Michael Rasmussen - Oskar Sundqvist

Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Marc Staal - Moritz Seider
Ollie Juolevi- Filip Hronek
Jake Walman - Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss

Flyers Lines

Joel Farabee - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny
James vanRiemsdyk - - Cam Atkinson
Oskar Lindblom - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett
Maxwell Willman - Patrick Brown - Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov - Cam York
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Keith Yandle - Nick Seeler

Carter Hart
Martin Jones

