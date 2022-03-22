Red Wings vs Flyers: Updates, Lines

Updates
Welcome to the team, boys!— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 22, 2022
: https://t.co/j5BA3ei4Bq pic.twitter.com/hLUL0YWhI5
Walman and Sundqvist will both play tonight. Sundqvist expected to play on the wing— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) March 22, 2022
Coach Blashill says who he will pair Walman with and which line he will put Sunny on is fluid right now. “Who they start the game with may not be who they end the game with.” @DetroitRedWings #LGRW— Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) March 22, 2022
The #Flyers took a full page out in today's Philadelphia Inquirer thanking Claude Giroux pic.twitter.com/pw7iA53Zu7— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 22, 2022
I haven't seen official lines. Detroit practiced yesterday with a mix of folks but both Larkin and Staal took maintenance days. A few sites are guessing DeKeyser is back, and Blashill has recently spoken about how he'll return soon but as of this writing he hasn't been removed from IR.
In yesterday's practice, Ansar Khanna had Erne and Hirose trading off spots next to Rasmussen and Zadina. I'm guessing Zadina moves up and Hirose is the scratch between him and Erne. I think you know which I'd prefer though.
Red Wings Lines
Jakub Vrana - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Adam Erne- Michael Rasmussen - Oskar Sundqvist
Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Marc Staal - Moritz Seider
Ollie Juolevi- Filip Hronek
Jake Walman - Gustav Lindstrom
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Flyers Lines
Joel Farabee - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny
James vanRiemsdyk - - Cam Atkinson
Oskar Lindblom - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett
Maxwell Willman - Patrick Brown - Zack MacEwen
Ivan Provorov - Cam York
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Keith Yandle - Nick Seeler
Carter Hart
Martin Jones
Loading comments...