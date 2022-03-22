Red Wings vs Flyers: Updates, Lines

Updates

Walman and Sundqvist will both play tonight. Sundqvist expected to play on the wing — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) March 22, 2022

Coach Blashill says who he will pair Walman with and which line he will put Sunny on is fluid right now. “Who they start the game with may not be who they end the game with.” @DetroitRedWings #LGRW — Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) March 22, 2022

The #Flyers took a full page out in today's Philadelphia Inquirer thanking Claude Giroux pic.twitter.com/pw7iA53Zu7 — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 22, 2022

I haven't seen official lines. Detroit practiced yesterday with a mix of folks but both Larkin and Staal took maintenance days. A few sites are guessing DeKeyser is back, and Blashill has recently spoken about how he'll return soon but as of this writing he hasn't been removed from IR.

In yesterday's practice, Ansar Khanna had Erne and Hirose trading off spots next to Rasmussen and Zadina. I'm guessing Zadina moves up and Hirose is the scratch between him and Erne. I think you know which I'd prefer though.

Red Wings Lines

Jakub Vrana - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Tyler Bertuzzi - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Adam Erne- Michael Rasmussen - Oskar Sundqvist

Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Marc Staal - Moritz Seider

Ollie Juolevi- Filip Hronek

Jake Walman - Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Flyers Lines

Joel Farabee - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny

James vanRiemsdyk - - Cam Atkinson

Oskar Lindblom - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett

Maxwell Willman - Patrick Brown - Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov - Cam York

Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen

Keith Yandle - Nick Seeler

Carter Hart

Martin Jones