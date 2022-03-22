Quick Hits: The Trade Grades Edition

In Red Wings Land

The pause after Helene’s question about Blashill was fun to behold.

Ted Kulfan sounded upset the Wings didn’t do more.

Steve confirms that they papered Hirose and Veleno to Grand Rapids and back again today just to make them eligible for the AHL playoffs.

Around the League

Montreal Canadiens It’s easy to be the team selling premium assets, but not every deadline goes as well as it’s gone for rookie general manager Kent Hughes. Montreal did a fantastic job liquidating assets over the last few weeks and months in an effort to accelerate its rebuild.

Detroit neither a winner nor a loser from Cuthbert. Fine by me.

Toronto Maple Leafs The pickup of defenseman Mark Giordano will help the power play and transition game. But the Maple Leafs, too, are having goaltending issues. They signed Finnish Olympic gold medalist Harri Sateri, but had to expose him to waivers and he was claimed by the Arizona Coyotes.

0-for-2 so far.

Detroit Red Wings: Steve Yzerman continues to rebuild the franchise for which he became a legend. Detroit didn’t do a ton, but it did well to turn Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski into two NHLers (Jake Walman, Oskar Sundqvist and a 2023 second-round pick). It’s not earth-shattering or anything, but it’s another positive step forward.

At least Boston liked it.

Winner: Maple Leafs The Maple Leafs needed to improve on defense at the deadline if they really wanted to contend for a Cup. General manager Kyle Dubas did just that, acquiring veteran Mark Giordano from the Kraken. Dubas didn’t want to use his first-round pick in a trade and with Giordano wanting to go to Toronto, Dubas was able to acquire him, along with forward Colin Blackwell, for two seconds and a third. The fact that they didn’t trade for a goaltender isn’t as big of a deal as some Maple Leafs fans may think. It’s still a concern for now with rookie Erik Kallgren the de facto starter with Jack Campbell sidelined and Petr Mrzaek sent down to the AHL. But if Campbell can return from injury and be better than the goaltender the Maple Leafs saw the last three months, Toronto will be in good shape.

Ok sure. The reason I included this one was that they called both Dallas and St. Louis losers at this deadline, so I like that.

The Stars have climbed back into the playoff race with six wins in their last 10 games. Dallas is only one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the second and final wild card spot in the Western Conference with three games in hand. But the Stars decided to do nothing at the trade deadline. Dallas getting back in the playoff hunt made trading top-four defenseman John Klingberg unlikely, but now he’s able to leave in the summer as an unrestricted free agent. The Stars have scored the fourth-fewest goals at 5-on-5. Acquiring Vladislav Namestnikov from the Red Wings is unlikely to move the needle.

I have a feeling that last sentence was added on later and the middle part wasn’t properly edited, but without that grace, that reads extremely mean to Namestnikov.