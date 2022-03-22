Morning Skate: Red Wings vs. Flyers - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Place: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit MI

TV: BSDET, NBCSPH

Radio: WXYT-97.1 FM

Flyers Blog: Broad Street Hockey

What’s left of the Flyers head to Detroit for the first post-trade deadline game for both teams. Detroit traded some pretty important players to the franchise and Philadelphia dumped a guy or two as well.

Detroit collapsed against Seattle on Saturday but the Flyers are riding high on a one-game winning streak.

It’ll be interesting to see how both teams come out now that folks know they’re around for the remainder of the season.

LGRW.