Quick Hits: The Sunny Outlook Edition

In Red Wings Land

“We’ve got rave reviews on his character and his popularity in the locker room in St. Louis,” Yzerman said. “I’m very happy to hear that, much like the addition of Marc Staal to our locker room — veterans that have been around that are good guys, that can really create a good atmosphere or help build a good atmosphere in the locker room.”

Good in the room

Around the League

Maple Leafs team up with Justin Bieber for new reversible jersey https://t.co/YMhFfNrcOk pic.twitter.com/ISQrSqyoQN — SLAM! Sports (@SlamSports) March 23, 2022

That’s ugly.

Latest on Dadonov: Somehow, on trade call from Ottawa to Vegas (a team Dadonov could not block), Golden Knights and NHL were led to believe protection had expired/not filed properly. But, there is correspondence proving no-trade paperwork filed correctly (and on-time) June 30. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 22, 2022

It feels like the Senators are going to get punished for dropping the ball on this whole situation, which could really hurt the Knights who needed to make cap space, but I will also say that Dadonov’s agent is the person ultimately responsible for making sure his client was protected from stuff like this.